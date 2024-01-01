Hella Muffins 1.0g Sauce Cartridge

Hella Jelly x Blueberry Muffins (Sugary / Dough / Berry)

Hybrid



All the Flavor, All the Feels.

Dab experience, vape convenience



Award Winning Quality

Crafted from Raw Garden's HIGHly acclaimed live resin dabbable, our Sauce cartridge lets you experience a dab's full spectrum effects and flavor in a convenient, on-the-go form.



California Cannabis

We proudly use 100% sun-grown cannabis that is grown on our farms in coastal California. Combined with our state-of-the-art flash-freezing process immediately after harvest, we bring you cannabis in its freshest form.



Farm Fresh, Lab Tested. We hand-select the finest cultivars and minimally process them to maintain their natural profiles. Our Sauce is rigorously third-party lab tested to ensure a clean and trustworthy product. Maximum flavor, with minimal refinement — just pure resin.



Premier Hardware: Our Sauce cartridges feature advanced ceramic technology, delivering consistent, rich flavor and a smooth hit every time.

