About this product
Island Getaway Refined Live Resin™ PAX Era Pod 0.5g
Orange Cookies x Jack Punch x Chem Haze (Sugary / Floral / Tropical)
Sativa
Raw Garden™ aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more.
Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden™ is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.
Raw Garden’s Pax Era pods are high in THC and contain all the natural aromas, flavors, and terpenes of the exceptional flower from which they are extracted. The Pax Era Pro automatically heats each pod to its optimal temperature so you can achieve your perfect cannabis experience every time.
About this brand
Raw Garden
Raw Garden is Your Single Source. We believe in creating pure, clean, all natural, 100% cannabis products that are nurtured and expertly crafted from seed to sale. We stand by our products as everything we make is rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards so you can rest easy knowing you are consuming only the best.
State License(s)
CDPH-10003156