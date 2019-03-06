Kimbo Chem Refined Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g
by Raw Garden™
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Kimbo Chem 0.5g Vape Cartridge
Kimbo Kush and Kosher Chem
Indica Dominant
Raw Garden’s high potency refined live resin vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with Cannabis terpenes.
About this strain
Kimbo Kush
Kimbo Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blackberry Kush with Starfighter. Kimbo Kush produces effects that are relaxing in small doses, sedating in larger doses. Because of its potency, Kimbo Kush is best enjoyed at the end of the day or before you head to bed. This strain is named after the late Kimbo Slice. Medial marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.
Kimbo Kush effects
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
Raw Garden™
We’re known for Exceptional Cannabis. From seed to sale we nurture the complete lifecycle of the cannabis plant, producing ethical and accessible cannabis products for everyone. Pure, clean, natural cannabis expertly crafted for consistency. Raw Garden products are made from 100% Cannabis.