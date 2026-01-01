Kimbo Cookies Refined Live ResinTM Diamonds

Kimbo Kush x Dos y Dos (Sugary / Gas / Grape)

Indica



Raw Garden aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more.



Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.



Made from 100% cannabis flower grown using mindful and sustainable farming practices. Raw Garden cryogenically flash-freezes the flower at harvest to preserve the plant’s unique cannabinoid and terpene profiles. Raw Garden Refined Live ResinTM Diamonds contain varietal-specific terpenes and THCa crystallines for the ultimate dabbing experience.