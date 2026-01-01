About this product
Leeroy's Romulan Refined Live ResinTM 0.5g Cartridge
Romulan OG x Leeroy OG (Gas / Kush / Herb)
Indica
Raw Garden aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more.
Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.
Raw Garden high-potency Refined Live Resin THC Vape Cartridges are 100% Cannabis – no additives, fillers, or artificial flavors. Made from 100% cannabis flower grown using mindful and sustainable farming practices. These cartridges are high in THC and contain all the natural aromas, flavors, and terpenes of the high-quality source flower from which they are extracted.
Romulan OG x Leeroy OG (Gas / Kush / Herb)
Indica
Raw Garden aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more.
Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.
Raw Garden high-potency Refined Live Resin THC Vape Cartridges are 100% Cannabis – no additives, fillers, or artificial flavors. Made from 100% cannabis flower grown using mindful and sustainable farming practices. These cartridges are high in THC and contain all the natural aromas, flavors, and terpenes of the high-quality source flower from which they are extracted.
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About this product
Leeroy's Romulan Refined Live ResinTM 0.5g Cartridge
Romulan OG x Leeroy OG (Gas / Kush / Herb)
Indica
Raw Garden aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more.
Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.
Raw Garden high-potency Refined Live Resin THC Vape Cartridges are 100% Cannabis – no additives, fillers, or artificial flavors. Made from 100% cannabis flower grown using mindful and sustainable farming practices. These cartridges are high in THC and contain all the natural aromas, flavors, and terpenes of the high-quality source flower from which they are extracted.
Romulan OG x Leeroy OG (Gas / Kush / Herb)
Indica
Raw Garden aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more.
Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.
Raw Garden high-potency Refined Live Resin THC Vape Cartridges are 100% Cannabis – no additives, fillers, or artificial flavors. Made from 100% cannabis flower grown using mindful and sustainable farming practices. These cartridges are high in THC and contain all the natural aromas, flavors, and terpenes of the high-quality source flower from which they are extracted.
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About this brand
Raw Garden
Raw Garden is Your Single Source. We believe in creating pure, clean, all natural, 100% cannabis products that are nurtured and expertly crafted from seed to sale. We stand by our products as everything we make is rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards so you can rest easy knowing you are consuming only the best.
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10003156
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