About this product
Lemon Chem Raw Garden Refined Live ResinTM Joint (1g)
ZeChem x (LemonadexJackpotxPurplePunch) (Chemical)
Sativa
TURN IT UP with super smooth, ultra potent pre-rolls! Available now in 1.0g singles and 0.5g five-packs.
They’re pre-rolls like you love them, but TURNED UP!
We infused our 100% whole bud, Clean Green CertifiedTM flower with the 13x award-winning, single-source Refined Live ResinTM️ that Raw Garden consumers cherish.
No trim. No additives. Just pure cannabis flower + oil, in the convenient, delightful form of our loudest joints yet.
Like all Raw Garden products, all RLR joint testing data is radically and transparently available.
Raw Garden's 1.0g single cone and 0.5g five-packs are the ultra-potent way to amplify your day.
ZeChem x (LemonadexJackpotxPurplePunch) (Chemical)
Sativa
TURN IT UP with super smooth, ultra potent pre-rolls! Available now in 1.0g singles and 0.5g five-packs.
They’re pre-rolls like you love them, but TURNED UP!
We infused our 100% whole bud, Clean Green CertifiedTM flower with the 13x award-winning, single-source Refined Live ResinTM️ that Raw Garden consumers cherish.
No trim. No additives. Just pure cannabis flower + oil, in the convenient, delightful form of our loudest joints yet.
Like all Raw Garden products, all RLR joint testing data is radically and transparently available.
Raw Garden's 1.0g single cone and 0.5g five-packs are the ultra-potent way to amplify your day.
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About this product
Lemon Chem Raw Garden Refined Live ResinTM Joint (1g)
ZeChem x (LemonadexJackpotxPurplePunch) (Chemical)
Sativa
TURN IT UP with super smooth, ultra potent pre-rolls! Available now in 1.0g singles and 0.5g five-packs.
They’re pre-rolls like you love them, but TURNED UP!
We infused our 100% whole bud, Clean Green CertifiedTM flower with the 13x award-winning, single-source Refined Live ResinTM️ that Raw Garden consumers cherish.
No trim. No additives. Just pure cannabis flower + oil, in the convenient, delightful form of our loudest joints yet.
Like all Raw Garden products, all RLR joint testing data is radically and transparently available.
Raw Garden's 1.0g single cone and 0.5g five-packs are the ultra-potent way to amplify your day.
ZeChem x (LemonadexJackpotxPurplePunch) (Chemical)
Sativa
TURN IT UP with super smooth, ultra potent pre-rolls! Available now in 1.0g singles and 0.5g five-packs.
They’re pre-rolls like you love them, but TURNED UP!
We infused our 100% whole bud, Clean Green CertifiedTM flower with the 13x award-winning, single-source Refined Live ResinTM️ that Raw Garden consumers cherish.
No trim. No additives. Just pure cannabis flower + oil, in the convenient, delightful form of our loudest joints yet.
Like all Raw Garden products, all RLR joint testing data is radically and transparently available.
Raw Garden's 1.0g single cone and 0.5g five-packs are the ultra-potent way to amplify your day.
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About this brand
Raw Garden
Raw Garden is Your Single Source. We believe in creating pure, clean, all natural, 100% cannabis products that are nurtured and expertly crafted from seed to sale. We stand by our products as everything we make is rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards so you can rest easy knowing you are consuming only the best.
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10003156
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