Lemon Fizz CBD 1:1 Refined Live Resin™ CBD

Slymer x Skystomper x CBD



Raw Garden™️ aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more.



Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.



Our CBD 1:1 Refined Live Resin™️ vapes contain equal parts CBD and THC and are designed to provide a pleasant, holistic cannabis experience that maintains the natural flavor and aroma of the original fresh flower. Enhance any moment with Refined Live Resin™️ CBD.