About this product
Midnight Mist Refined Live Resin™ Diamonds
Skynana x Cloud Chaser
Indica Hybrid
Made from our cannabis flower using entirely organically-based and Clean Green certified farming techniques. Raw Garden Refined Live Resin™ Diamonds contain varietal-specific terpenes and THCa crystallines for the ultimate dabbing experience.
About this brand
Raw Garden™
We’re known for Exceptional Cannabis. From seed to sale we nurture the complete lifecycle of the cannabis plant, producing ethical and accessible cannabis products for everyone. Pure, clean, natural cannabis expertly crafted for consistency. Raw Garden products are made from 100% Cannabis.