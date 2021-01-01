Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Mystic Slurm Refined Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

by Raw Garden™

About this product

Mystic Slurm 0.5g Cartridge
Original Glue x Cherry Slurm x Dosi Punch
Indica Hybrid

Raw Garden’s high potency Refined Live Resin™ vape cartridge is made from single-source live resin with cannabis terpenes.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Raw Garden™
Raw Garden™
Shop products
We’re known for Exceptional Cannabis. From seed to sale we nurture the complete lifecycle of the cannabis plant, producing ethical and accessible cannabis products for everyone. Pure, clean, natural cannabis expertly crafted for consistency. Raw Garden products are made from 100% Cannabis.