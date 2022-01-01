About this product
Nightwalker Ready-to-Use Refined Live Resin™ Pen
4 A.M. Haze x Zookies x Skywalker
Indica Hybrid
Raw Garden™ aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more.
Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.
Our ready-to-use device contains the same single source Refined Live Resin that Raw Garden consumers know and love. Designed with convenience in mind, it’s pre-charged, truly disposable, and discreet.
About this brand
Raw Garden™
We’re known for Exceptional Cannabis. From seed to sale we nurture the complete lifecycle of the cannabis plant, producing ethical and accessible cannabis products for everyone. Pure, clean, natural cannabis expertly crafted for consistency. Raw Garden products are made from 100% Cannabis.