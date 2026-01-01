About this product
OG Squeeze Live Resin Terpene 1.0g All-in-One
Dosi Punch x Lime OG (Sugary / Gas / Fruity)
Indica
Raw Garden’s All-in-One vape features 100% cannabis-derived terpenes crafted using a proprietary refinement process that extracts the plant’s full power and flavor. This discreet and sleek device is engineered for the cleanest and smoothest rip till the last drop.
Features:
Auto-draw ignition
Anti-clog chamber
Pre-heat mode
USB-C Rechargeable
Dosi Punch x Lime OG (Sugary / Gas / Fruity)
Indica
Raw Garden’s All-in-One vape features 100% cannabis-derived terpenes crafted using a proprietary refinement process that extracts the plant’s full power and flavor. This discreet and sleek device is engineered for the cleanest and smoothest rip till the last drop.
Features:
Auto-draw ignition
Anti-clog chamber
Pre-heat mode
USB-C Rechargeable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
OG Squeeze Live Resin Terpene 1.0g All-in-One
Dosi Punch x Lime OG (Sugary / Gas / Fruity)
Indica
Raw Garden’s All-in-One vape features 100% cannabis-derived terpenes crafted using a proprietary refinement process that extracts the plant’s full power and flavor. This discreet and sleek device is engineered for the cleanest and smoothest rip till the last drop.
Features:
Auto-draw ignition
Anti-clog chamber
Pre-heat mode
USB-C Rechargeable
Dosi Punch x Lime OG (Sugary / Gas / Fruity)
Indica
Raw Garden’s All-in-One vape features 100% cannabis-derived terpenes crafted using a proprietary refinement process that extracts the plant’s full power and flavor. This discreet and sleek device is engineered for the cleanest and smoothest rip till the last drop.
Features:
Auto-draw ignition
Anti-clog chamber
Pre-heat mode
USB-C Rechargeable
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Raw Garden
Raw Garden is Your Single Source. We believe in creating pure, clean, all natural, 100% cannabis products that are nurtured and expertly crafted from seed to sale. We stand by our products as everything we make is rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards so you can rest easy knowing you are consuming only the best.
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10003156
Notice a problem?Report this item