Raw Garden™
Orange Flame Refined Live Resin™ Diamonds
About this product
Orange Flame Refined Live Resin™ Diamonds
Orange Glue x Citrus Slap
Sativa
Raw Garden's Refined Live Resin™ Diamonds are varietal specific terpenes and THCa crystallines made from single-source fresh frozen flowers.
Orange Glue x Citrus Slap
Sativa
Raw Garden's Refined Live Resin™ Diamonds are varietal specific terpenes and THCa crystallines made from single-source fresh frozen flowers.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!