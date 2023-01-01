Purple Monsoon Ready-to-Use Refined Live Resin™ Pen Purple Diesel x God Bud x Skywalker (Fruity/Floral/Resinous) Indica Raw Garden aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more. Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis. Our ready-to-use device contains the same single source Refined Live Resin that Raw Garden consumers know and love. Designed with convenience in mind, it’s pre-charged, truly disposable, and discreet.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Raw Garden is Your Single Source. We believe in creating pure, clean, all natural, 100% cannabis products that are nurtured and expertly crafted from seed to sale. We stand by our products as everything we make is rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards so you can rest easy knowing you are consuming only the best.