Purple Passion 0.5G Ready-to-Use Refined Live Resin™ Pen

Beary White x Dosi Punch x Mendo Clouds (Berry / Earthy / Kush)

Indica

Raw Garden™ aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more.



New and improved Ready-to-Use. Now available in 0.5G with USB charger included.



Experience our 13x award-winning single source Refined Live Resin™ that Raw Garden consumers know and love, in a bigger and better way.



No trim, no additives, ever. Just 100% pure cannabis, delivered straight in its unadulterated, delightful form. Designed with convenience in mind, it’s pre-charged, truly disposable, and discreet.



