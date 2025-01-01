About this product
Raspberry Haze Live Sauce Infused Joints (0.5g 5-Pack)
Raspberry Punch x Chem Haze (Berry / Citrus / Sugary)
Hybrid
Our Live Sauce Infused Joints deliver bold, full-spectrum flavor using 100% single-source flower that is precisely dosed with our signature Live Sauce extract for a smooth and consistent smoke every time.
Features:
-Traditional Hand-Roll Style - Engineered for an even, controlled burn.
-Live Sauce Extract - Terpene-rich oil extracted at peak freshness.
-Whole Flower - No trim. Ever.
-Sealed For Freshness - Airtight packaging preserving flavor, aroma, and potency.
-Certified Quality - Clean Green Best Practices, ECCO, and EnviroClean Certified for purity, safety, and sustainability.
About this brand
Raw Garden
Raw Garden is Your Single Source. We believe in creating pure, clean, all natural, 100% cannabis products that are nurtured and expertly crafted from seed to sale. We stand by our products as everything we make is rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards so you can rest easy knowing you are consuming only the best.
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10003156
