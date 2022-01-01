About this product
Raw Garden™ Branded Battery Kit
510 thread / Inhale Activated
Battery Capacity: 350 mAh
Rechargeable with USB Adapter
About this brand
Raw Garden™
We’re known for Exceptional Cannabis. From seed to sale we nurture the complete lifecycle of the cannabis plant, producing ethical and accessible cannabis products for everyone. Pure, clean, natural cannabis expertly crafted for consistency. Raw Garden products are made from 100% Cannabis.