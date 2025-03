Raw Garden Low Voltage Variable Battery Kit

Unlock the true essence of your flavor experience with the Raw Garden Low-Voltage Variable Battery. Tailored for flavor chasers, this battery allows you to taste your product closer to its original profile, offering a more nuanced and authentic flavor. Compatible with all Raw Garden 510-threaded cartridges, this battery features precise low-voltage settings to enhance your tasting experience.



Easily customize your temperature with three distinct settings by pressing the button three times to switch between them:

2.0V = Blue LED – For the purest, most delicate flavor.

2.4V = Green LED – For a balanced and flavorful experience.

2.8V = Red LED – For a slightly elevated vapor density.



Simply press the button five times to turn the battery on or off. While inhaling, hold the button down to activate the heating, then release to deactivate. Rechargeable via USB-C for fast and efficient charging



