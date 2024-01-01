Razzle Dazzle 0.5G Ready-to-Use Refined Live Resin™ Pen Raspberry Punch x Mendo Punch (Fruity / Berry / Earthy) Indica Raw Garden™ aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more.
New and improved Ready-to-Use. Now available in 0.5G with USB charger included.
Experience our 13x award-winning single source Refined Live Resin™ that Raw Garden consumers know and love, in a bigger and better way.
No trim, no additives, ever. Just 100% pure cannabis, delivered straight in its unadulterated, delightful form. Designed with convenience in mind, it’s pre-charged, truly disposable, and discreet.
Raw Garden is Your Single Source. We believe in creating pure, clean, all natural, 100% cannabis products that are nurtured and expertly crafted from seed to sale. We stand by our products as everything we make is rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards so you can rest easy knowing you are consuming only the best.