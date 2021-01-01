Rio De Fuego #4 Live Sauce 1g
About this product
Rio De Fuego #4 Sauce
Extreme Fire x Lime OG x Original Glue
Indica
Live Sauce is crafted using Raw Garden's single-source Clean Green Certified™ fresh-frozen, whole-plant flowers. Through advanced crystallization techniques, our live sauce is refined into a flavorful concentration of terpenes and cannabinoids.
