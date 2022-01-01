Rose Royale Refined Live Resin™ Infused (3) 0.5g Joints

Rosé x Sour Stomper Pheno

Hybrid



Raw Garden aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more.



Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.



100% Pure Cannabis Joints Infused with Micronized Refined Live Resin™ Crushed Diamonds, and Nothing Else. Only the finest whole flowers grown on our farm, freshly dried and cured. No trim. No additives. Ever. Infused with Crushed Diamonds and rolled in small batches to lock in the flower’s natural flavors and aromas. An enhanced joint for an enhanced experience.