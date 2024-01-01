Runtz (3) Solventless Live Hash Infused Joints

Zkittlez x Gelato (Sugary / Fruity / Citrus)

Hybrid

Raw Garden aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more.



Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.



Each joint is meticulously handcrafted using 100% Pure Cannabis infused with Solventless Live Hash. What sets our product apart is the use of Solventless Live Hash, a process that preserves and captures the true essence of the plant, ensuring every puff is a pure, potent, and aromatic delight. From the moment it's rolled to the moment it reaches your hands, we prioritize the preservation of its freshness, ensuring an experience that rivals the day it was crafted. Each puff is a testament to our commitment to excellence, delivering a truly unforgettable journey for cannabis connoisseurs and enthusiasts alike.





