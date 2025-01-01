About this product
Secret Fire Live Sauce Infused Joint (1g)
Secret Formula x Leeroy OG x GG4 (Gas/Sugary/Kush)
Indica
Our Live Sauce Infused Joint delivers bold, full-spectrum flavor using 100% single-source flower that is precisely dosed with our signature Live Sauce extract for a smooth and consistent smoke every time.
Features:
-Live Resin Extract - Terpene-rich oil extracted at peak freshness.
-Whole Flower - No trim. Ever.
-Sealed For Freshness - Airtight packaging preserving flavor, aroma, and potency.
-Certified Quality - Clean Green Best Practices, ECCO, and EnviroClean Certified for purity, safety, and sustainability.
About this brand
Raw Garden
Raw Garden is Your Single Source. We believe in creating pure, clean, all natural, 100% cannabis products that are nurtured and expertly crafted from seed to sale. We stand by our products as everything we make is rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards so you can rest easy knowing you are consuming only the best.
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10003156
