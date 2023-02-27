Sherbert Glue Refined Live Resin™ PAX Era Pod



Orange Sherbert x GG4 (Fruity / Glue / Kush)



Indica



Raw Garden aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more.



Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.



Made from 100% Cannabis. These pods are high in THC and contain all the natural aromas, flavors, and terpenes of the exceptional flower from which they are extracted. The Pax Era Pro automatically heats each unique Raw Garden pod to its optimal temperature and allows you to expertly control your dose, achieving your perfect cannabis experience every time.

