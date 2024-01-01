Space Fox Refined 1.0G Ready-to-Use Refined Live Resin™ Pen Chemdogging x Citrus Sap x Chem Ape (Tropical / Kush / Citrus) Hybrid Things just got BIGGER! Our new and improved Ready-to-Use is now available in 1.0G with charger included.
Immerse yourself in our 13x award-winning single source Refined Live Resin™️ that Raw Garden consumers have cherished. We've taken what you love and supersized it, offering an even more satisfying experience.
No trim, no additives, ever. Just 100% pure cannabis, delivered straight in its unadulterated, delightful form. Designed with convenience in mind, it’s pre-charged, Truly Disposable™️, and discreet.
With the Earth in mind, our Ready-to-Use Pens are designed with true disposability. The cartridge and battery can be separated, allowing you to reuse or recycle the battery and minimize environmental impact. Embrace sustainability without compromising convenience.
Enhance your vaping experience with the epitome of purity and simplicity – Raw Garden's 1.0g Ready-to-Use Vape Pen.
Raw Garden is Your Single Source. We believe in creating pure, clean, all natural, 100% cannabis products that are nurtured and expertly crafted from seed to sale. We stand by our products as everything we make is rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards so you can rest easy knowing you are consuming only the best.