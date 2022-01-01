About this product
Sunshine Kush Refined Live Resin™ CBD 1:1 Cartridge
Sunset Mojito x Special Kush x CBD
CBD 1:1
Raw Garden™️ aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more.
Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.
Our CBD 1:1 Refined Live Resin™️ vapes contain equal parts CBD and THC
and are designed to provide a pleasant, holistic cannabis experience that
maintains the natural flavor and aroma of the original fresh flower.
Enhance any moment with Refined Live Resin™️ CBD.
About this brand
Raw Garden™
We’re known for Exceptional Cannabis. From seed to sale we nurture the complete lifecycle of the cannabis plant, producing ethical and accessible cannabis products for everyone. Pure, clean, natural cannabis expertly crafted for consistency. Raw Garden products are made from 100% Cannabis.