Sunshine Sorbet SproutTM Refined Live ResinTM All-In-One 1.0g

Cindy Punch x Guava Breeze

Hybrid



Sprout is Raw Garden’s smallest vape yet—but don’t let the size fool you. This all-in-one rips smooth, clean, and true to the plant, thanks to our terpene-safe PA12 material that keeps every hit clean and free from contamination.



No clogs, no wasted oil, no weak pulls. Sprout’s anti-clog overflow chamber keeps airflow fresh from first rip to last. Three power modes let you dial in your perfect hit, and a pre-heat function makes sure it’s ready to go—even in the cold.



USB-C rechargeable means no wasted oil to a dead battery, and just like everything we make, Sprout is 100% cannabis, no additives, no BS. Certified Clean GreenTM and ECCO-approved, backed by radical transparency and lab testing, Sprout is more than just a vape—it’s a statement.