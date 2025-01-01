About this product
Sunset Funk Live Resin Terpene 1.0g Cartridge
Strawberry Jack x Leeroy OG Pheno (Fruity / Gas / Citrus)
Hybrid
Raw Garden’s cartridge features 100% cannabis-derived terpenes for a bold, true-to-the-plant flavor with maximum potency. Our terpenes are crafted using a proprietary refinement process that extracts the plant’s full spectrum.
Features:
Ceramic hardware
1.0g tank
510-thread Cartridge
We couldn't find this item at any stores nearby.
About this brand
Raw Garden
Raw Garden is Your Single Source. We believe in creating pure, clean, all natural, 100% cannabis products that are nurtured and expertly crafted from seed to sale. We stand by our products as everything we make is rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards so you can rest easy knowing you are consuming only the best.
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10003156
