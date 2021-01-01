About this product
Yuzu Badlands Refined Live Resin™ Crushed Diamonds
Yuzu Zuzu x Bisti Badlands
Sativa Hybrid
Our Crushed Diamonds are pure THCa and contain varietal-specific terpenes from Raw Garden’s fresh frozen flowers. Crushed Diamonds deliver the same power and purity you’ve come to expect from our original Refined Live Resin™ Diamonds, but in a more adaptable and versatile format.
About this brand
Raw Garden™
We’re known for Exceptional Cannabis. From seed to sale we nurture the complete lifecycle of the cannabis plant, producing ethical and accessible cannabis products for everyone. Pure, clean, natural cannabis expertly crafted for consistency. Raw Garden products are made from 100% Cannabis.