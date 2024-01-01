Ze Chem 1.0g Sauce Cartridge

Daily Driver (Sundae Driver x Zkittlez) x Phinest Chem D (Gas / Chemical / Stone Fruit)

Sativa



All the Flavor, All the Feels.

Dab experience, vape convenience



Award Winning Quality

Crafted from Raw Garden's HIGHly acclaimed live resin dabbable, our Sauce cartridge lets you experience a dab's full spectrum effects and flavor in a convenient, on-the-go form.



California Cannabis

We proudly use 100% sun-grown cannabis that is grown on our farms in coastal California. Combined with our state-of-the-art flash-freezing process immediately after harvest, we bring you cannabis in its freshest form.



Farm Fresh, Lab Tested. We hand-select the finest cultivars and minimally process them to maintain their natural profiles. Our Sauce is rigorously third-party lab tested to ensure a clean and trustworthy product. Maximum flavor, with minimal refinement — just pure resin.



Premier Hardware: Our Sauce cartridges feature advanced ceramic technology, delivering consistent, rich flavor and a smooth hit every time.



