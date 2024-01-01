Zookie Land Refined Live Resin™ Crushed Diamonds

Zookies x Skywalker (Sugary / Gas / Dough)

Indica

Raw Garden aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more.



Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.



Raw Garden Refined Live Resin™ Crushed Diamonds are designed for versatility and to maximize potency, providing you with an amazing user experience. This is accomplished through our revolutionary post-extraction process where we remove the remaining non-psychoactive compounds found in the Live Resin. This proprietary process leaves only 100% pure, all-natural ingredients from the Cannabis plant resulting in clear, potent and flavorful THCa crystals, aptly named Refined Live Resin Crushed Diamonds. Sprinkle some in your joint, on a bowl, or simply enjoy it as a dab – they are sized perfectly to accompany you on any adventure!

