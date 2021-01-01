About this product

Tasting like fresh Kiwi puree, our Ray’s Kiwi Lemonade satisfies those looking for something greener and more complex. Enjoy the same power from lil’ Ray’s Lemonade minis as you do from our big bottles. Each cap full of lil’ Ray’s is 5mg, allowing you to microdose throughout the day. Lil’ Rays promises to deliver a satisfying high with an unmatched flavor.

