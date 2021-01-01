About this product
Our Ray’s Strawberry Lemonade is a timeless classic that blends our original lemonade with perfectly ripe strawberries. For those customers with a moderate tolerance, the 25mg THC Ray’s Lemonade is for you. Each Ray’s Lemonade is carefully crafted with premium ingredients to ensure an unmatched experience.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Ray's Lemonade
There’s nothing quite like a refreshing mix of ingenuity, flavor, and a touch of cannabis.
Our lemonade is designed to bring you a great high, courtesy of the fast-acting THC and CBD oils we use in our product. We currently have seven different flavors available. When you open a bottle of Ray’s Infused Lemonade™, you’re preparing to enjoy a delicious drink made with high-quality ingredients.
Our lemonade is designed to bring you a great high, courtesy of the fast-acting THC and CBD oils we use in our product. We currently have seven different flavors available. When you open a bottle of Ray’s Infused Lemonade™, you’re preparing to enjoy a delicious drink made with high-quality ingredients.