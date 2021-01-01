About this product

Ray’s Tiger’s Blood Lemonade is not for the tame. A wild fusion of watermelon, strawberry, and coconut makes for an incredible explosion of flavor. Enjoy the same power from lil’ Ray’s Lemonade minis as you do from our big bottles. Each cap full of lil’ Ray’s is 5mg, allowing you to microdose throughout the day. Lil’ Rays promises to deliver a satisfying high with an unmatched flavor.

