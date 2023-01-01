Tiger’s Blood is not for the tame. A wild fuse of watermelon, lemon, and strawberry makes for an explosion of flavor and a satisfying high. Enjoy the same power from Lil’ Ray’s Lemonade as our traditional-sized bottle in a sleeker, more convenient bottle. Whether you choose to microdose throughout the day or experience the dose of your choosing, Lil’ Rays' wonderful blend of THC and CBD makes for a relieving and enjoyable high.
There’s nothing quite like a refreshing mix of ingenuity, flavor, and a touch of cannabis.
Our lemonade is designed to bring you a great high, courtesy of the fast-acting THC and CBD oils we use in our product. When you open a bottle of Ray’s Infused Lemonade™, you’re preparing to enjoy a delicious drink made with high-quality ingredients.