Tiger’s Blood is not for the tame. A wild fuse of watermelon, lemon, and strawberry makes for an explosion of flavor and a satisfying high. Enjoy the same power from Lil’ Ray’s Lemonade as our traditional-sized bottle in a sleeker, more convenient bottle. Whether you choose to microdose throughout the day or experience the dose of your choosing, Lil’ Rays' wonderful blend of THC and CBD makes for a relieving and enjoyable high.

