About this product

Our safety glasses offer complete UVA/UVB protection and meet ANSI Z87.1+ standards.



Clear: Crafted from 100% polycarbonate with vision clarity in mind, these glasses are a necessity for any indoor and outdoor environments. Our glasses offer excellent protection from impacts and excessive glare. The lightweight and durable frame will allow these glasses to be worn for any duration without discomfort all while protecting your eyes from damaging UV radiation.



Amber: Crafted from 100% polycarbonate and specifically designed to affect glare reduction with amazing color correction and enhancing qualities. These glasses are a necessity in low or vibrantly lit environments, both indoor and outdoor. The lightweight frames allow for prolonged use without any discomfort.