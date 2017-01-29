Re-Leaf Brand
Purple Cream
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Purple Cream effects
Reported by real people like you
57 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
43% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!