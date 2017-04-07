About this strain
Granddaddy Purple crossed with Mr. Nice. This strain captures the purple color of GDP and the smell and taste of Mr. Nice. A very powerful indica that has a high probability of fuzzy couch-lock.
Purple Mr. Nice Guy effects
Reported by real people like you
118 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Sleepy
55% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
26% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
42% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
13% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
