A strain that needs no introduction but is so good it gets one anyways, is a powerful cross of Han-Solo Hash Plant & Double Burger. When you talk about what earthy & savory musk's are out there in the world this is at the top of the list. Its terp profile can only be most accurately described as its close relative GMO. This strain gives off heavy GARLIC, MUSHROOM & ONION aromas. Pure Indica, so be prepared for the K.O.

