About this product

🚚 Free EU Delivery

💰 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee

⭐ Full-spectrum CBD Oil



Reakiro CBD Oil is a full spectrum oil produced from the highest quality industrial hemp cultivated in the EU and tested by independent third-party laboratories.



Our production involves organic extraction to ensure purity without any chemical solvents. All products are tested by independent registered third-party laboratories at each stage of production.

Our CBD Oil is also available in 300, 1000 and 1500 mg CBD



Consumption: Shake before use. For fast delivery, place the desired amount of oil under your tongue for at least 60 seconds and then swallow.