Introducing Berry Gelato from Realeaf Botanicals, an Indica Dominant Hybrid vape that embodies the essence of indulgence and relaxation. Let this blend transport you to a serene, flavorful paradise where the richness of berries meets the cool indulgence of cream. This Indica Dominant Hybrid is designed to provide a calming and euphoric experience, ideal for unwinding after a long day or savoring a moment of peaceful bliss.

