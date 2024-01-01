Infused Pre-Roll 1.0g

by Realeaf Botanicals
THC —CBD —

About this product

Experience the pinnacle of cannabis craftsmanship with Fyre Pre-Rolls. Unlike typical cones, our pre-rolls are authentically rolled joints, infused with solventless cannabis distillate. This infusion process ensures a smooth pull and an even burn, reducing waste significantly and providing a consistently superior smoking experience.

Fyre Pre-Rolls are designed for the true cannabis enthusiast. These potent pre-rolls are not for the faint of heart, delivering an intense and satisfying experience that’s best shared with friends. Crafted for those who appreciate quality and potency, Fyre Pre-Rolls bring a new level of enjoyment to your cannabis sessions.

Ignite your passion for premium cannabis with Fyre Pre-Rolls—because these infused pre-rolls are truly Fyre!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Realeaf Botanicals
Realeaf Botanicals
Shop products
Craft cannabis products created to elevate your experience and exhilarate your life.

License(s)

  • IL, US: 2206010108-CG
Notice a problem?Report this item