Introducing the Old Fashioned Vape from Realeaf Botanicals, an unparalleled creation that seamlessly blends the nostalgia of classic cocktails with the innovation of modern vaping. This one-of-a-kind vape captures the essence of the iconic Old Fashioned cocktail, reimagined for the discerning palate of today's vape enthusiasts. At the heart of our Old Fashioned Vape is the Cinnamon Whiskey formulation, a spicy and fiery tribute to the whiskey that's as heavenly in taste as it is hellish in its burn. The rich, bold flavor is complemented by the addition of orange creamsicle. Further enhancing this exquisite vape is the influence of Tangie and Cherry Cola, the proud parents of the hybrid Cherry Crush. Known for its ability to alleviate stress and ignite creativity, Cherry Crush lends its dynamic effects to our Old Fashioned Vape, making it not just a treat for the senses but also a catalyst for relaxation and inspiration.

