OUR MISSION

Our mission at Realeaf Botanicals is to support the State of Illinois in its decision to legalize lawful cannabis products for lawful cannabis users; drive a diverse workforce towards professional growth and the realization of personal potential; and provide sustainable, organic, premium cannabis in small, hyped up ‘craft’ batches for the residents of Illinois.



OUR STORY

Realeaf Botanicals, a family-owned craft grow situated in Silvis, IL, has been a labor of love and dedication for over four years. During this time, we've seized the opportunity to meticulously refine our processes, ensuring that upon launch, our operations and products would set new industry standards. This period of preparation and development has been critical in establishing our commitment to excellence. Our diverse local team, all with roots in the local community, is at the heart of our operations. They are dedicated to producing premium cannabis products for cannabis lovers. This dedication to quality and community is more than a mission statement—it's the foundation of everything we do. Every product that leaves our facility embodies the pinnacle of craftsmanship, reflecting our unwavering commitment to meet the discerning needs of our customers. Our journey has been one of continuous improvement and passion, ensuring that Realeaf Botanicals not only contributes positively to the cannabis industry but also to the community we are proud to be part of.



OUR TEAM

Our local team at Realeaf Botanicals embodies a deep sense of pride and unwavering commitment to excellence, focusing intently on crafting the finest quality cannabis products available. This dedicated group of professionals, hailing from the diverse and vibrant community of Silvis, IL, leverages their extensive knowledge and passion for the cannabis industry to ensure that every product we produce meets the highest standards of purity, potency, and safety. Through meticulous cultivation, innovative processing techniques, and rigorous quality control measures, our team not only meets but exceeds industry standards, setting new benchmarks for excellence. Their dedication is not just to the craft but to the community we serve, aiming to enhance the well-being and satisfaction of our customers, whether they seek medical relief or recreational enjoyment. As we continue to grow and evolve, our team's commitment to quality remains the cornerstone of our mission, reflecting our deep-rooted values and our promise to contribute positively to the cannabis culture and the communities we touch.



OUR LOCATION

Silvis, Illinois, originally named Pleasant Valley, was incorporated in 1906 and renamed in honor of Richard Shippen Silvis, a founding settler and operator of the Silvis Mining Company. As a city on the growth frontier of the bi-state area, Silvis is committed to progress. It forms part of the Quad Cities, a significant regional area spanning four counties across Illinois and Iowa. Strategically located as the gateway to the Quad Cities from the east via Interstate 88, Silvis is just 4 miles from the Interstate 80 and 88 junction, offering easy access to major markets such as Chicago. The City of Silvis has played a crucial role in supporting our business endeavor, providing a nurturing environment that fosters growth and innovation.



The city's commitment to progress and development aligns with our mission at Realeaf Botanicals, creating a synergistic relationship that benefits both our company and the community. As we continue to evolve and expand, we look forward to deepening our involvement within Silvis, contributing positively to the community's economic and social landscape. Our relationship with the city is foundational to our success, and we are excited about the opportunities this partnership will bring, aiming to enrich the lives of Silvis residents and beyond as our collaboration flourishes.

