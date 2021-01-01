Rebel Roots Farms
Lucent Dream Distillate Dripper 1g
About this product
Our Distillate Drippers are available with or without added natural cannabis terpenes and are delivered in high quality dabbable drippers. Ideal for dabbing and infusing into your own homemade products. Our unique extraction techniques use food grade ethanol, allowing the capture of the whole plant’s beneficial cannabinoids, consistently yielding pure, golden THC and CBD distillate.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!