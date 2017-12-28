Rebel Spirit Cannabis Company
SFV OG
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
SFV OG effects
Reported by real people like you
596 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
28% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!