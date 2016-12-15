Rebel Spirit Cannabis Company
About this product
Thunderbird Rose is a sativa bred by Rebel Spirit Cannabis. This strain produces large lime green buds that express engorged trichome-covered calyxes and crimson pistils. The aroma is floral with notes of deep green forest, rose, fuel, and blueberry. Thunderbird Rose is an uplifting and euphoric cross that arouses creativity and enhances mood.
Thunderbird Rose effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
81% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
54% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!