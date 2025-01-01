About this product
Indica
Sweet and sugary blueberry lemon taste with a touch of herbs upon exhale. Aroma is very similar, with a sweet berry and fruity overtone combined with sour lemony citrus. Effects are best suited for the evening. Starts in head with a happy lift. Soon a calming body high takes over, leaving many users dozing off at times
Indica
Rec Roots
OGs of New York's Legacy Community
License(s)
- NY, US: OCM-CULT-24-000173
