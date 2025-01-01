About this product
HYBRID
This bud has a sweet and fruity berry strawberry flavor with a punch of gassy diesel and sour earth. The aroma is of heavily gassy sour diesel with touches of sharp chemicals and freshly ripened berries. Chem Berry buds have fat spade-shaped minty green nugs with lots of thick orange hairs and a coating of chunky, golden-amber crystal trichomes.
About this brand
Rec Roots
OGs of New York's Legacy Community
License(s)
- NY, US: OCM-CULT-24-000173
