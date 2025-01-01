About this product
INDICA
Peanut Butter Gelato, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between four strains, Peanut Butter Cookies, Starfighter, Strawberry Cough, and Gelato. Making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Peanut Butter Gelato effects include sleepy, relaxed, and giggly.
Peanut Butter Gelato, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between four strains, Peanut Butter Cookies, Starfighter, Strawberry Cough, and Gelato. Making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Peanut Butter Gelato effects include sleepy, relaxed, and giggly.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
INDICA
Peanut Butter Gelato, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between four strains, Peanut Butter Cookies, Starfighter, Strawberry Cough, and Gelato. Making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Peanut Butter Gelato effects include sleepy, relaxed, and giggly.
Peanut Butter Gelato, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between four strains, Peanut Butter Cookies, Starfighter, Strawberry Cough, and Gelato. Making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Peanut Butter Gelato effects include sleepy, relaxed, and giggly.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Rec Roots
OGs of New York's Legacy Community
License(s)
- NY, US: OCM-CULT-24-000173
Notice a problem?Report this item