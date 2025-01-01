Indica

Sherb Cream Pie is a weed strain. Yet another delicious dessert strain, Sherb Cream Pie is made from Ice Cream Cake x Sherb Bx1, which is short for Sherbert 'backcrossed' one time. Backcrossing means breeding a strain back onto itself to hopefully get more of the desirable traits. Sherm Cream Pie should be a potent indica hybrid that yields frosty, purple dapples, and popular 'candy-gas' smells.