Indica
Sherb Cream Pie is a weed strain. Yet another delicious dessert strain, Sherb Cream Pie is made from Ice Cream Cake x Sherb Bx1, which is short for Sherbert 'backcrossed' one time. Backcrossing means breeding a strain back onto itself to hopefully get more of the desirable traits. Sherm Cream Pie should be a potent indica hybrid that yields frosty, purple dapples, and popular 'candy-gas' smells.
About this brand
Rec Roots
OGs of New York's Legacy Community
License(s)
- NY, US: OCM-CULT-24-000173
